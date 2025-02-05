Schull roads closed for water pipe works

ROAD closures will be in effect in Schull throughout January and into February as Uisce Éireann works to replace old and damaged water mains in the local area.

The works, which have already begun, mean a section of Ardmanagh Road, from the L4410 to Cape View, will be closed until January 31st.

Separately, a section of the L8421 will be closed from January 27th until February 14th.

However, the work is not expected to be completed until March.

Over 800m of old and damaged water mains will be replaced, which were prone to frequent bursts and leakage.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

Uisce Éireann say the new pipes will provide a more secure and reliable water supply, but that some short-term water supply interruptions may be required for the duration of the works.

Local people will receive notice of any planned interruption to their water supply a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

In an attempt to minimise impact on the local community, the work will be limited to short sections of the roads, with traffic management in place.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available for any queries.

Further information is available on water.ie