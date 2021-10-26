Schull fish ‘n’ chips worthy of Modern Family's wealthy Sofia

ONE of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors – Sofia Vergara – tucked into West Cork fish and chips on her whistlestop visit to the area recently.

The star of hit comedy Modern Family was on holiday in Cork with her actor husband Joe Manganiello. After taking in the sights of the city, they headed West, stopping for a late lunch in The Townhouse O D’s in Schull on the Sunday. Owner of the gastropub/restaurant Aislinn O’Driscoll said they definitely weren’t their typical Sunday afternoon customers!

‘They were really, really polite. He was a little more chatty and said they were on their way to Barleycove,’ she said. They tucked into chicken and sweetcorn soup for starters, had West Cork fish and chips for their main, and ordered take-out coffees before they hit the road. They stood out and customers recognised them, she said, but in typical West Cork fashion, they were left to enjoy their meal in peace. Going by Sofia’s Instagram, it looked like they also visited Drombeg stone circle near Glandore where she posted a picture that got over 317,000 likes (she has 23.5m followers in total), which is the sort of publicity money can’t buy.

Joe, who played Flash Thompson in a recent Spiderman movie, has Cork ancestors which explains their visit. Sofia’s Instagram was full of photos from her trip to Cork, where they were accompanied by their chihuahua Bubbles, including having a takeaway in Fitzgerald’s Park, and visits to Hayfield Manor, Ballymaloe House and Blarney Castle. Next on their itinerary was a trip to Dublin.