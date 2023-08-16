Schull beef baron on superyacht

A 55-METRE superyacht docked in Kinsale harbour last weekend was the star attraction for many visitors to Kinsale Regatta.

Owned by Brazilian billionaire, Benjamin Steinbruch, Adela is a superb sailing yacht and it is understood Mr Steinbruch flew into Cork last Sunday aboard his private Dassault Falcon jet.

He bought Adela for €13m in recent years and it can accommodate up to eight guests.

Also understood to be on board is Schull native Jeremiah (Jerry) O’Callaghan, who now lives in Brazil and is chairman of the $72bn (€65.5bn) company, JBS SA, one of the world’s largest beef processors. It is believed the boat left Kinsale for Calves Week in Schull earlier this week and was off Sherkin on Wednesday.