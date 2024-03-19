Schools breathe new life into old designs with 3D printing

TWO primary schools in West Cork have been named the winners of a national design competition that used 3D printing.

The schools used the cutting-edge technology to respond to sustainability challenges within their schools, as part of a European competition that gives teachers access to the latest information and technology and sparks interest in science-related subjects (Stem) in the classroom.

Ballinacarriga and Drinagh National Schools near Dunmanway have been named the winners of the Manufacturing a Healthy Future 2023 printing design challenge, using 3D printers.

The competition is co-ordinated by I-Form, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for advanced manufacturing and technology firm Stryker.

The project, supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (manufacturing), challenged pupils to give a second life to something that might otherwise be thrown away, by improving it with 3D printed parts.

Fifth and sixth class students from Ballinacarriga National School designed a solution to extend the life of the chairs in their classroom, while fourth class students from Drinagh National School brought old puzzle games back to life by 3D printing the missing pieces.

Both schools were awarded €500 in education supplies.

They have also won the opportunity to visit the Stryker manufacturing facility in Cork, where they will witness, first hand, the innovative work being done in 3D manufacturing.

I-Form, headquartered at UCD, and Stryker, which has manufacturing operations in Cork and Limerick, have been working with primary school teachers since 2021 to empower them with the skills to bring manufacturing technology into the classroom.

Over three years, 67 teachers and 1,300 pupils have participated in the programme.

Ballinacarriga NS teacher Barry O’Driscoll described it as a great initiative that he would recommend to all teachers. ‘3D printing allows students to use their imaginations and fosters creativity in a fun way.

The programme also inspires children to consider pursuing careers in Stem in the future,’ he added.

Melissa Swanton, fourth class teacher at Drinagh, said the students were so excited to be named a winner in the competition, adding that 3D printing incorporates many key skills for students, such as teamwork, design, maths and art.

‘The competition also educates the children around important themes of sustainability. It was very rewarding to see the pupils working together and developing problem-solving skills,’ she said.