School movie will be available to cinemas

A FILM created by the children at Lisavaird National School about one of the school’s most famous past pupils is ready for its red carpet premiere.

In fact, advance bookings for ‘Michael Collins, Tales From Home’ have already sold out at one of the screens at The Park Cinema in Clonakilty, making another screen necessary for the gala premiere on Tuesday August 16th.

‘With the year that is in it, and with Michael Collins on our role book, the children wanted to do something special and that’s where the idea for the film came from,’ principal Kieran O’Donovan told The Southern Star.

It was on a field trip to the Michael Collins Centre, early this year, that the children heard tales about the life of General Collins from a very local perspective.

‘We heard stories about how Michael Collins had spent his time locally and this was the inspiration for the film,’ Kieran said.

‘Our film is divided into four stories,’ Kieran continued.

‘And we filmed these at the Model Village, the Michael Collins Centre, Carrig a Radhairc, Castlefreke and Rathbarry.’

Before the school set about filming, it received support from Cork County Council heritage office.

‘It is thanks to Conor Neligan and Nora Scannell that we were able to get a grant to help us with equipment and to promote the film,’ Kieran said.

‘However, we wouldn’t have been able to get anything sorted without the parents, who made the incredible costumes and some of the props were designed and made by the children themselves.’

‘We are hosting a red carpet reception for the children before the screening on August 16th at 5pm,’ Kieran continued.

‘County mayor Danny Collins, as well as other specially invited guests, will also be attending and we have just heard that a second screen at the cinema has nearly sold out and we will probably need a third one.’

While the film will be made available to download following the premiere, Michael Collins’ Tales From Home will also be available for other screenings across West Cork.

‘We’ll make the film available to anyone or organisation that wants it,’ Kieran said.

‘And if any other cinema wants to screen the film, we would be delighted.’

There is still a handful of tickets available from Hurley’s Fuel Store in Clonakilty.