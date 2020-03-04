IN NEWS
• School issues smartphone plea to parents
• Bailey planning poetry podcast
• Good Samaritan pays for homeless man’s hotel nights
• Skibb pupils make waves with light for rowing boats
• Coronavirus hitting home as tour group cancels
• No assurances yet on Bantry Hospital
IN SPORT
• Healy sisters win medals at Nationals
• Cork footballers on verge of promotion
• Cork ladies close in on league final
• Bandon beat Clon in Munster Junior Cup
IN LIFE & COMMUNITY
• Rossmore drama festival starts this weekend
• Boost your immunity against Covid-19