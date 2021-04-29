School and housing excluded from €13m sewage scheme

THREE housing estates and a secondary school in Castletownbere have been excluded from a new €13m sewage scheme.

That’s the claim by Senator Tim Lombard, who has not only raised the issue with Irish Water, but he has also written to the Department of Environment, requesting additional funding, and to Cork County Council.

He wrote on behalf of the residents of Mariner’s View, Cametringane Point, and Blackrock Terrace, but he has subsequently been informed that the Scoil Phobail Bhéara is not included either.

He said a possible reason for the exclusion of the housing estates is that they have not been taken in charge by Cork County Council.

The Government was at risk of being fined by the EPA because of raw sewage going into the water at both Castletownbere and Castletownshend.

‘I find it shocking that we are spending €13m on a state-of-the-art treatment system and are leaving out residential areas and the local school,’ said the senator. ‘Failure to include these built-up areas and a large secondary school would suggest that Irish Water is doing a half-baked job in Beara.’ He said that Castletownbere has been waiting nearly 40 years for the scheme ‘so it is important that Irish Water get it right.’

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that all properties already connected to the public sewer network will be connected to the new plant without a charge, but those not already connected to the sewer network will need to apply for a new connection.