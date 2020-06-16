Sam tells girls to see all the options out there

CORK journalist Samantha Barry got a tremendously positive reaction after featuring in an RTÉ documentary that showed her at the helm of one of America’s most iconic media titles.

Fearless: Samantha Barry told the story of Ballincollig-born Sam’s journey from UCC to DCU, to being editor-in-chief at Glamour magazine in New York, where she was appointed by fashion icon Anna Wintour, who she now calls a friend.

That journey took her from RTÉ, to the BBC, a stint in Papua New Guinea where, among other things, she survived malaria and a car-jacking, and to the CNN.

Sam (38) has strong West Cork ties. Her mum Mairead is originally from Bere Island, and her parents now live in Bantry. She said her mum was creative and regularly made jewellery, and her dad worked in construction, and she took the best from both of them. One of three siblings, she said they were a close family.

Sam, who cites George and Amal Clooney as her friends, said: ‘I would love to think that a young girl watching this would see all the possibilities that are out there.’

Meanwhile, writer Margaret Atwood also featured in the documentary, where she and Sam discovered, on the red carpet, they had West Cork in common.

Margaret, known for titles including The Handmaid’s Tale, lived near Skibbereen for four months in 1996, while she was writing Alias Grace.