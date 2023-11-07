Sale of Baltimore railway station 'a travesty'

THE sale of an historic site by Fáilte Ireland to a development company has met with disappointment by some residents of Baltimore who had hoped that it, and the adjacent site, could be turned into a maritime and heritage centre.

The Southern Star contacted Fáilte Ireland, estate agents Cushman and Wakefield, and the West Cork development company rumoured to have bought the 1.3 acre site, for a comment, but they were all unavailable before going to press.

The site – which is centrally located in Baltimore, directly opposite the North pier – was zoned in the 2022 County Development Plan for mixed-use, primarily tourism related marine, commercial and leisure employment, as well as community facilities and residential uses.

Independent Cllr Paul Hayes said he was very disappointed to learn that the old railway station was ‘sold off for profit' by Fáilte Ireland.

‘This iconic building, rich in heritage, was given to Fáilte Ireland on the understanding that it would be developed and used as a public space or amenity that would benefit the community,’ he said.

‘Several community groups, including Cuas, spent years preparing plans and fundraising to transform the building into a maritime museum,’ he added.

Cork County Council also became involved in the matter after elected representatives called on the local authority to lease the premises from Fáilte Ireland so Cuas could draw down national funding for a maritime museum and heritage centre featuring Baltimore’s industrial school.

Cllr Hayes said the community group spent a lot of time and energy on the proposed project. ‘It seems they were just being humoured because the goalposts were continually moved before the site was sold to a property developer,’ he said.

‘I will be looking for answers from Council officials at our meeting next Monday because this has left a very bitter taste in Baltimore and beyond.'

‘We would have loved to see Fáilte Ireland valuing the cultural heritage of Baltimore,’ resident Mary Jordan told The Southern Star.

‘A project like that would have been of long-term benefit for the community rather than a short-term private gain.’

She said Cuas – which, in Irish, means 'a sheltered inlet' and is the trading name of the local maritime heritage group – wanted the area’s maritime heritage made available to everybody, as well as an attraction for tourists.

‘The railway station was given to Fáilte Ireland to care for it for the community. That is how it was transferred from CIE to Fáilte Ireland, and the private sale of this historic premises is a travesty,’ she concluded.