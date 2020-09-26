Safey award for UK firm with strong Goleen links

O’DONOVAN Waste Disposal, a leading family-run waste management business with West Cork connections, based in London, is celebrating after landing an internationally-recognised award for demonstrating high health and safety standards.

O’Donovan, who operate with 185 employees and run a fleet of 100 lorries, has received a RoSPA Silver Health and Safety Award for working hard to ensure its team get home safely to their families at the end of every working day.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice. Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running H&S industry awards.

Jacqueline O’Donovan, managing director, said: ‘We are extremely proud to have been presented with a silver RoSPA Award.

‘This recognises our ongoing commitment to deliver a safe working environment for our much valued team and demonstrates our continuous dedication to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. The RoPSA awards are known as ‘the toughest health and safety awards in the world’ so it is a huge achievement for us to receive one.’

Jacqueline is the daughter of Kathleen (nee Sheehan), and Joe O’Donovan, both emigrants from Goleen.

In 2017 she received the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for the Irish Abroad by president Michael D Higgins, at a ceremony held in Áras an Uachtaráin. A year earlier she was honoured with the prestigious British Business Woman of the Year award at a ceremony in Birmingham.