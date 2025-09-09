Safer routes in place at Gortnaclohy set to ease Skibbereen traffic congestion

IT’S back to school for grandparents, parents and guardians taking their children to school in Skibbereen as they learn to navigate the new Safe Route to School scheme at Gortnaclohy, writes Jackie Keogh.

The scheme, which is nearing completion, was designed to provide better access to St Patricks NS, St Joseph’s NS, Gaelscoil Dr M Ui Shuilleabhain, Naíonra Phobail an Sciobairí, Skibbereen Community School, and West Cork Campus​.

Considering that there are over 200 boys, and 30 teachers, attending St Patricks’ alone, a redesign of the area was urgently needed to make it safer for all concerned.

The scheme was approved by the National Transport Authority in conjunction with Green-Schools, and the work was carried out by Cork County Council.

As part of the ‘school zone’ improvements the roadway has been narrowed to stop the practice of parking, even double parking, on the roadway outside the school.

Colourful road markings and pedestrian crossings have been added to improve walking and cycling infrastructure, which also fits in with another national initiative called Active Travel.

The principal of St Patrick’s National School, Alan Foley welcomed the changes saying they will reduce congestion.

‘The idea is to stop cars driving up here at all,’ he said, referring to the redesigned car park adjacent to the courthouse, which has been resurfaced, freshly painted with parking bays, and made one-way.

‘It is hoped that parents would park their cars down below at the car park and walk the children up on the footpaths.’

Niall McCarthy, the manager of Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre, agreed that the redesign and the new footpaths have turned out very well.

But he said they are ‘a small bit apprehensive’ of people using the sports centre car park, and the entrance as a turning point.