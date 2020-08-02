Saddened by sudden death of SuperValu’s Barry Collins

CARRIGALINE people were shocked and saddened when they heard of the sudden death, in his 86th year, of Barry Collins while playing golf on Friday, July 10th. Barry was a native of Carrigaline.

Born in the Corner House, he became involved in all sporting, parish and business activities in Carrigaline over his lifetime. He took over the family grocery shop from his late mother which he developed to what is now the modern and extensive Barry Collins SuperValu.

One of his great achievements was the building of the Carrigaline court Hotel. Over the years he was involved in many other successful businesses. A great lover of sport, he played GAA, soccer and rugby in his youth and continued to play golf until his death.

Very committed to his native parish he was involved in many community organisations, he was a collector in the church, and a generous sponsor of Carrigaline GAA Club, the Soccer Club and Tidy Towns.

Crowds called to Forde’s Funeral Home on Tuesday July 14th to pay their respects. Carrigaline came to a halt on Wednesday 15th for the duration of his removal from the funeral home to the church led by a lone piper. The staff of SuperValu formed a guard of honour outside the church, while the staff of Carrigaline Court Hotel and Barry’s of Douglas, the GAA club, soccer club and the scouts lined the route joined by members of the public.

The mass was celebrated by Fr Pat Fogarty PP assisted by Fr Aidan Cremen CC and Fr Charlie Nyhan CC and school friend of Barry’s Fr Tom Harington. After mass, the funeral travelled down the street and briefly stopped at Barry Collins SuperValu.

All businesses closed and the public came out to clap and pay their respects. Further guards of honour including the First Responders, his golfing friends, the Active Retirement Association, Tidy Towns, on Strand Road some of staff members from Dunnes Stores and the Fire Brigade and, on Bothar Guidel, the Lions Club.

Widespread sympathy was extended to his wife Sally, daughter Ruth, sons Peter and David, sister Helen (Barrett), daughters in law Michele and Lorraine, grandchildren Sophie, Charlie, Barry, Anna, David, Kate, Peter, Thomas, Daniel and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.