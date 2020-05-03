Rum-away success story of Black’s Kinsale firm

HUSBAND and wife duo Sam and Maudeline Black of Kinsale based Blacks Brewery and Distillery, have won gold at the world rum awards.

Their success story began when Maud gifted Sam a home brewery kit for Valentines Day and in 2013 they opened their craft beer brewery in Kinsale.

Quickly expanding, they opened their distillery in 2015, where they began producing gin.

In 2018, they made history with their spiced rum, Ireland’s first-ever rum and this year their first bottle of golden rum hit the shelves, after maturing in old Irish whiskey oak barrels for the last five years, which is what earned them global honours.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards were decided by virtual tasting sessions by the distinguished judging panel.

Sam said: ‘We couldn’t believe it when award organisers contacted us with the good news. We are very proud of our golden rum, as we are with all of the beers and spirits which leave our brewery and distillery displaying our name. They really are a testament to the time and talent invested by all of our team in Kinsale, but to receive this recognition on a global scale, especially when up against such long standing and established rum brands was just phenomenal.’

The pair are now looking to conquer the whiskey market and have set up Blacks Whiskey Founders Club.

In the meantime, they were adamant that their resources be used help during the pandemic and are producing hand sanitiser which is being supplied to charities, such as Cork Simon and local Kinsale volunteers, and consumers.

With new copper whiskey stills installed, they will also play a role in this sanitation process, as before whiskey production begins in the coming weeks the stills must undergo a cleaning run in manual mode with vinegar, followed by a sacrificial alcohol run which will also be transformed into hand sanitiser.