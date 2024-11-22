Route 237 cancelled: Bus Eireann service disruption due to storm Bert

MET Éireann has issued a Status Red Weather Warning for rain for Cork from 12am – 10am Saturday, 23 November.

Following an assessment of the available information from Met Éireann of the likely impact on a number of services on the Western side of the county, those scheduled to operate between those times have been cancelled.

All other services in Cork are scheduled to operate as normal but are likely to be subject to delays.

Bus Éireann advises all intending passengers to check the ‘Service Updates’ section of our website before travelling.

Bus Éireann will continue to monitor weather advisories (issued by Met Éireann www.met.ie) as well as road conditions in the coming days and any service disruptions will be posted on our website.

The safety of our passengers and staff is of paramount importance to Bus Éireann and we would encourage all customers to plan their journeys in advance, allowing extra time for their journey, during this period of adverse weather.

Bus Éireann apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused.

List of cancellations:

22nd November -

Route 270: Skibbereen / Killarney: 18:00hrs Ex. Killarney will operate to Kenmare

Killarney / Skibbereen: 21.40hrs Ex. Killarney cancelled

23rd November -

Route 236: Bantry / Cork: 07:00hrs Ex. Bantry cancelled

Glengarriff / Cork: 09:35hrs Ex. Glengarriff cancelled

Cork / Castletownbere: 08.30hrs Ex. Cork cancelled

Route 237: Skibbereen / Cork: 06:45hrs Ex. Skibbereen cancelled

Goleen / Cork: 07:50hrs Ex. Goleen cancelled

Route 270: Killarney/Skibbereen: 09:00 ex Killarney cancelled.

Skibbereen / Killarney: 06:00hrs ex. Skibbereen cancelled

Bantry / Skibbereen: 08.00hrs ex. Bantry cancelled