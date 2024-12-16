Rosscarbery’s Denis wins Active Community award

A ROSSCARBERY volunteer has been recognised at this year’s Active Community Awards 2024, which celebrates the unsung heroes and grassroots initiatives promoting sport, physical activity, and inclusivity across Cork.

Organised by Cork Sports Partnership, the awards recognise the pivotal role that local volunteers, groups, and campaigns play in creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to engage in regular physical activity.

The Active Community Champion award went to Denis McSweeney for his tireless dedication to Rosscarbery GAA and the Rosscarbery Steamrunners Athletic Club, where his efforts have had a profound impact on the community.

Promoting an active lifestyle is essential to improving not only physical health but also mental well-being and social connectedness.

‘The Active Community Awards shine a spotlight on those who dedicate their time and energy to making sport accessible and inclusive,’ said Kristine Meenaghan, Cork Sports Partnership chief executive.

‘Their work is the backbone of vibrant, healthy communities, and we are proud to celebrate them.’

The Active Community Campaign Award was won by Inniscarra Women on the Move, a campaign empowering women to engage in regular physical activity and build social connections.

Cycling for All Cork claimed the Active Community Inclusion Award, applauded for making cycling accessible to people of all abilities.