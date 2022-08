News ROSS WELCOMES DEAN: Huge turnout for Rev Jeffers August 6th, 2022 8:00 PM

Rev Cliff Jeffers, formerly rector of Fanlobbus Union, was recently installed as Dean of Ross by the Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, at St Fachtna’s Cathedral in Rosscarbery, which was full for the ceremony. (Photo: Andy Gibson)