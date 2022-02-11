Romantic gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and whether you enjoy the day or not, if you have a special someone in your life, it is nice to mark the day and show them how much you love them. When it comes to gifts, as always, it is the thought that counts!

FOR HER

A TRIP AWAY

Now that we are free to travel wherever we want again, why not treat the special lady in your life to a night or two away? There is so much to see and do around Ireland.

Take her somewhere you have never been before so that you get to explore a new place together.

Add in a special dinner and drinks and follow it up with a night on the dance floor now that we can stay out until late again!

GIFT VOUCHER

Who doesn’t love a good gift voucher? Show your other half just how well you know her by giving her a gift voucher for her favourite hair stylist, beauty salon or clothes store.

If you aren’t sure of her favourites, ask one of her friends to point you in the right direction. They will definitely know!

JAR OF DATES

If you want to earn extra brownie points, spend some time making a bonus homemade gift. Write out ideas for dates, such as ‘let’s go out for dinner’, ‘I’ll make you dinner’, ‘cinema date’, ‘day trip to Mizen Head’.

Once you have some ideas written down, pop them into a jar or other container and the next time you plan on going on a date, let your lady pick from the jar to decide what the date will be.

LIVE EVENT

With live events back in our lives, treat your girl to a pair of tickets to see her favourite musician, singer, comedian, or even tickets for a wellness event.

Even better if you can support local and go to one of the many great local venues that host these events.

You will be putting a smile on both your partner’s face and that of the local business.

FLOWERS

A bouquet of flowers is often the go-to last minute Valentine’s gift. This year, make the bouquet extra special by going for an eternity bouquet.

These are natural flowers that are preserved and protected by a box or glass dome and will last in the region of a year or more, so there’ll be no more throwing away of flowers a week after Valentine’s Day.

An eternity bouquet is the gift that keeps on giving!

FOR HIM

WEEKEND AWAY

Weekends away aren’t just for the women.

Men too love a nice hotel where they can relax so why not treat the man in your life to a spa break. Book a surprise massage or facial, or another treatment he has never experienced before.

He may not admit it, but he’ll love the feeling of being spoilt. Many spas have couple suites where you can both enjoy a treatment at the same time. You’ll both leave the room floating!

EXPERIENCE

For the adrenaline junkie in your life, give them the gift of an experience they’ll never forget.

There is so much to choose from including, watersports, rock-climbing, surfing, kayaking, zorbing, car track days, horse racing, bungee jumping, clay pigeon shooting and paintballing to name but a few.

Go for something that they usually wouldn’t pick themselves to take them out of their comfort zone!

JAR OF COMPLIMENTS

We often take telling our other half just what they mean to us for granted and assume they know.

Make things right on Valentine’s Day and every other day of the year by making a homemade jar of compliments. Get a jar or other container and fill it with handwritten compliments, telling your man just how special he is.

Write out 52 of them to let him pick one once a week, or if you have the time (and that number of compliments!), write out one for every day of the year!

SUBSCRIPTION

A subscription gift means you won’t just be giving your man a gift on Valentine’s Day, he’ll get one every month for the rest of the year!

You can get every sort of subscription gift imaginable these days, including newspapers, magazines, books, coffee, skincare, flowers, socks, cheese and other food hampers.

Don’t forget movie and music streaming platforms!

COURSE

If the man in your life has always talked about doing a course in something, whether that’s upskilling or learning something completely new, give him the push he might need this Valentine’s Day and sign him up for, or give him a voucher towards, a course that he’ll love.

There are so many courses available online now that no matter what topic he’s interested in, you’ll find something to treat his curious mind.