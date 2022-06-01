Rock solid expansion for West Cork-founded Granite Digital

GRANITE Digital, a leading full-service digital agency, set up by a West Cork man has added 120 new employees in its latest acquisition.

Founded by Ger O’Shea from Tragumna, Granite has acquired Willows Consulting, an eCommerce web development specialist based in Dublin.

The acquisition will strengthen Granite’s eCommerce capabilities and will add 120 customers from Ireland, the UK, US and Asia to its growing client portfolio.

With offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway, Granite has grown to become Ireland’s largest independent digital agency. Its growing client base includes leading Irish and international brands such as Lidl, Dalata Hotel Group, Bord Bia and Huawei.

Granite’s forecasts overall revenue growth of 25% to €9m in 2022, boosted by both organic growth and the acquisition of Willows Consulting.

Willows Consulting delivers eCommerce website design and development services to companies of all sizes in Ireland, UK, US and Asia. These include the National Gallery of Ireland, Bord Na Mona, CityJet, Fexco and the FAI.

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Granite is planning further acquisitions.

Conor Buckley, ceo of Granite Digital said: ‘Our digital-first mindset is driving our continued success.

‘We expect 2022 to be stronger again as we look to accelerate our business expansion through organic growth and further strategic acquisitions.’