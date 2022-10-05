Robert's Cove water safe to drink

THE do not consume water notice for Robert's Cove has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice had been in place since the end of August, but following consultation with the HSE and Cork county council, Irish Water have today confirmed that the water is now safe to use for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Niall O'Riordan, Irish Water operations lead said: 'Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact this Do Not Consume Notice had on the community and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.

'Our drinking water compliance and operational experts worked hard to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible.'

Irish Water have said that they will continue to meet with the local authorities and the Health Service Executive Water liaison group to review ongoing process control, along with monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

Any customers with queries regarding the lifting of the notice should contact Irish Water directly on their 24/7 customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.