Robert's Cove residents told 'don't drink the water'

A ‘do not consume’ notice was issued by Irish Water this afternoon to 65 people using the Robert’s Cove Public Water Supply Scheme.

Irish Water said issues with the treatment and distribution process with the supply scheme, near Kinsale, are currently ‘under investigation.’

The notice was issued following consultation with the Health Service Executive.

A spokesperson for the utility company said it is ‘especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle fed infants.’

Tankered water will be in place adjacent to the beach in Robert’s Cove to provide an alternative water supply to customers.

Customers were also reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Irish Water said its drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Cork County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

‘Irish Water is aware of the impact a do not consume notice is having on the community of Robert’s Cove,’ said Niall O’Riordan, the regional operations lead with Irish Water, ‘and we would like to reassure impacted customers that we are working hard to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.’

Water from the system should not be used for drinking, making drinks, food preparation, washing or cooking food. It should not be used in the brushing of teeth, making ice, and children should not be allowed to consume it.

The water can, according to Irish Water, be used for personal hygiene, bathing, flushing toilets, laundry and washing of utensils.

Customers who have concerns can contact Irish Water’s customer care team on 1800 278 278.