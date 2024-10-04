Roadworks to close streets in Skibb

CORK County Council has reminded the public that part of the Square and North Street in Skibbereen will be closed from 7am to 7pm for most of the month of October, for resurfacing works. The area will close from now until October 25th.

Traffic heading from east to west will be required to use the N71, rather than access the town centre via North St.

When North Street is closed, traffic heading towards Baltimore and Castletownshend will exit the Schull roundabout and travel along Ilen St (L4211-23), onto Bridge St, Main St (R595) and take a right onto Market St (R595) to access the roads to Castletownshend and Baltimore at Lidl roundabout.

When phase two begins, traffic heading for Baltimore and Castletownshend will exit the Schull roundabout and travel along Ilen St (L4211-23), take a left onto Bridge St, then an immediate right onto Railway Road, known as The Cutting, and from there onto the Baltimore Rd (R595).

Phase three, which will involve the closure of the High Street junction with Market St, means traffic heading towards High St will continue onto Market St (R595) and take a left onto Gortnacloghy Rd to access High St from the opposite end.