Road improvement scheme ‘even harder to access’

A LOCAL improvement scheme that allows people to upgrade the road network in their area is heavily subscribed and new regulations have made it even harder to access.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) made this point at a meeting of the Council’s Western Committee after the director of roads, Padraig Barrett, confirmed that for a project to go ahead, two herd numbers must be provided.

‘There are some people who have their names down, who won’t fit that criteria,’ Cllr Collins complained.

Mr Barrett explained that it applies to cul-de-sacs and added, ‘the department of rural and community affairs said there must be two individual farms’ on the road to be improved.

Cllr Collins pointed out that there are at least 80 applications ‘from Bandon west’ and these people should be informed of the changes.

Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) expressed his frustration that the department keeps changing the goalposts.

The fair thing to do, he said, would be to allow the existing applications proceed and apply the new rules to new applicants.

Cllr Collins agreed saying, ‘Yes, there are people out there who have been waiting for years.’

The director of roads said his department would do a review of the scheme and people would be informed of the new requirements.