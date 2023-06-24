Road closure for water work as restrictions back in Clon

IRISH Water is beginning a 4.1km project of replacement works to aged and damaged water mains in Ahamilla, Clonakilty.

The section of works will take place along the R599 and L4001 Bealad, Ahamilla and there will be a road closure in place along the R599 and L4001 from June 19th until July 28th, with diversions in place.

Local and emergency access will be maintained. The works may also involve some water outages but customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. If the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced. The works will be carried by Ward and Burke Construction and are to be completed by the end of October.

Meanwhile, night-time water restrictions have been re-introduced in the Clonakilty area from 11pm to 7am until Friday June 16th, due to the continued high demand for water, combined with the ongoing low rainfall levels.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said the water levels will be reviewed again later this week. ‘The restrictions will give the reservoir time to replenish and will ensure we have water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours. I would ask that everyone in Clonakilty, and in West Cork in general, continue to play their part by helping to conserve water this summer.’

Last week consumers of water on Cape Clear were also urged to conserve supplies as the services was struggling due to the extended dry period, Irish Water said at the time.