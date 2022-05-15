Rise in domestic abuse reported in West Cork

THERE has been a 10% increase in the number of domestic abuse incidents reported across West Cork.

The figure was revealed this week at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting.

Chief Supt Con Cadogan told the meeting that despite a drop and then a levelling-off of criminal activity in West Cork during 2020 and 2021, the latest statistics reveal that crime levels are again on the up. As well as an increase in domestic abuse, there has been an increase in assaults causing harm, and a sharp increase in minor assaults, from 56 to 94 incidents.

However, Chief Supt Cadogan reported a slight decrease in the number of cases of sexual assault (non-aggravated), and in the number of arrests for the possession of drugs for sale or supply.

‘In West Cork there has been an increase in the area of crime against property from January 2021 to date, from 109 incidents to 143; and an increase in crime against the person from 103 to 145 incidents,’ he said. He highlighted an increase in burglary (non-aggravated) from 17 last year to 25 this year to date, and a notable increase from 22 to 41 incidents of theft from shops.

Chief Supt Cadogan also reported an increase in the number of people arrested for both public order and drunkenness offences. However, there has been a decrease in the number of incidents of criminal damage (non-arson).

Driving while intoxicated has increased from 53 arrests in 2021 to a total of 74 incidents to date.

Fatal traffic collisions, causing serious injury, non-serious injury and causing material damage, all increased from 2021 to date.