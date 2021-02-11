Reward of €5,000 is paid out after buzzard tip-off

A WEST Cork registered charity that put up a reward of €5,000 for information on the deliberate killing of 23 buzzards in the Timoleague and Bandon area over a year ago, has confirmed that it has paid out the money for a tip-off that it received.

Last July, The Amica Projects, took out full page advertisements in local newspapers and periodicals including The Southern Star offering the reward for information, leading to the prosecution of the perpetrators who poisoned the buzzards using the banned insecticide carbofuran.

‘We are delighted to report that a number of people came forward with information about this and actually some other cases too,’ said a spokesperson.

‘Some of these reports were highly specific and highly credible and we’ve passed the most useful and relevant to the gardaí and to the National Parks and Wildlife Service, who are responsible for prosecutions of this type.’

According to The Amica Projects – which was founded in 2019 and addresses animal welfare problems in Ireland – both entities shared the view that the information was credible and actionable.

‘This was a senseless attack on the buzzards, which are fully protected in Ireland under the EU Birds Directive, and under the National Wildlife Act of 1976. What’s more, the poison carbofuran has been banned in Ireland for over a decade and even the possession of the poison is an offence.’ The charity also said that it is entirely prepared to repeat the reward initiative should the need arise.

‘This should serve as notice to bird-poisoners that they are being observed, and that most of the general public finds their actions abhorrent. No poisoner is safe and the penalties are significant.’

For more information on The Amica Projects, email the organisation at [email protected]ts.org or contact them on 087-7090729.