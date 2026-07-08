Revamp for Riverside Vets to celebrate 25 years

WORK is under way to transform one of Carrigaline’s best-known veterinary practices into a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide the highest standard of care for pets and support the growing needs of owners.

The extensive redevelopment project at Riverview Vets in Church Road will modernise the long-established practice, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, with upgraded treatment areas, improved diagnostic equipment and enhanced facilities for both patients and the team.

Once completed in July, the revamped clinic will offer a wider range of veterinary services in a more comfortable and efficient environment.

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Investment for the project has come from VetPartners, a group with veterinary practices and animal healthcare businesses across Ireland, UK and Europe, of which Riverview Vets is a part.

When completed, Riverview’s Carrigaline clinic will boast a new operating theatre, expanded X-ray room with upgraded ultrasound suite, new dental X-ray facility, extra consult rooms and expanded on-site parking.

The largest refurbishment in the clinic’s history will be a poignant moment for Riverview Vets Clinical Director Michael Sexton, who suggested opening the branch in Carrigaline in 2001 and held the first ever consultation when it opened its doors.

Michael said: ‘When we first opened our doors in Carrigaline 25 years ago, the area was very different. We’ve had the privilege of caring for generations of family pets and building lasting relationships with owners, so it’s incredibly exciting to see the practice enter a new chapter.

‘We’re creating a facility that allows us to offer more advanced diagnostics and treatments while still providing the friendly, personal service that people know and trust. These improvements will help us deliver the highest standards of care and ensure local pet owners can access excellent veterinary services close to home.’

Riverview Vets was established in 1945 by Crosshaven-born vet Trevor Nicholson and has grown to include practices in Ballincollig, Kinsale, Clonakilty and Bandon.

As part of the refurbishment, Riverview has expanded its team at Carrigaline with the arrival of senior vet Claire Chloe. However, clients will still be able to see familiar faces, including Senior Head Nurse Catriona Lynch, who has been at the clinic for more than 20 years.