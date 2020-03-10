Retailers remind us Bandon is still open and doing business!

‘BANDON is very much open for business’ – that’s the message being spearheaded by members of the Bandon Business Association (BBA) despite the disruption from the ongoing upgrading of the town’s water main and sewer network.

In fact, three new businesses are set to open in the coming weeks.

They include Gym Junkiez Superfoods run by Sean McNamara, who will be opening a sandwich and coffee bar in the former premises of The Little Red Fish Company on South Main Street. Meanwhile, ‘Hair by Sinéad’ run by Sinéad Seaman, is opening on South Main Street on Wednesday March 18th, and new beauticians is also set to open on Patrick’s Quay.

Members of BBA have initiated a campaign which aims to alleviate the negative image that the town has suffered as a result of the sewerage works.

BBA committee member Andrew Loane, owner of Oak Fire Pizza, said that the ongoing and necessary works will have a hugely positive impact on the town when complete.

‘But, in the shorter term, there is unfortunately a bit of a hindrance while the work is going on. But these businesses – some of whom are experiencing reduced footfall and reduced turnover – are still here and new businesses are opening up in the town too,’ he said.

‘So the message here is quite simple – Bandon is open for business. Coffee shops, newsagents, pharmacies, clothes shops, shoe shops, restaurants, bars – they’re still open and they really need the support of the local community.’

Chairperson of BBA Hilary Farrell of O’Farrell’s Newsagents said that while they have seen the closure of some businesses, they are determined to reverse this trend.

‘We want the public to know that we will continue to serve our customers throughout these works and we would like to thank everyone for making the effort to support Bandon,’ said Hilary.

With the re-opening of McSwiney Quay scheduled for Friday March 13th, Hilary said this will again open up traffic routes for people trying to access the Riverview Shopping Centre.

Motorists have experienced long traffic queues while this vital artery was closed over the past few months and calls have been made for a proper traffic management plan to be put in place by the contractors, Ward & Burke, who are working for Irish Water on the multi-million euro project.

Meanwhile, works are due to commence in Ballylangley to allow the construction of a new trunk water main. This requires a road closure and traffic will be diverted via Innishannon and the N71.

