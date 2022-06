RESULTS: The Leap Show 2022

Lightweight Brood Mare; 1st William & Aidan Williamson, 2nd Tammie O’Brien.

Heavyweight Brood Mare; 1st Jim Kingston.

Irish Draught Mare; 1st Jim Kingston.

Champion Mare; William & Aidan Williamson, Reserve Champion; Jim Kingston.

Colt Foal; 1st Patrick O’Sullivan, 2nd Patrick McCarthy

Filly Foal; 1st Jim Kingston, 2nd Niall Dalton.

Champion Foal; Patrick O’Sullivan. Reserve Champion; Jim Kingston.

2yr old Filly/Gelding; 1st Trevor Horgan, 2nd William & Aidan Williamson.

3yr old Filly/Gelding; 1st Peter Daly.

Coloured Class Led; 1st Niall Dalton, 2nd Owen Williamson.

Coloured Class Ridden; 1st Sinead Dalton, 2nd Niamh O’Carroll.

Coloured Champion; Niall Dalton.

1,000 EURO CHAMPION YEARLING CLASS

1st P.J. Lehane, 2nd Trevor Horgan, 3rd Patrick O’Sullivan, 4th John Crowley.

Young Horse Champion; Trevor Horgan. Reserve Champion; P.J. Lehane.

Heavyweight/Middleweight Hunter; 1st Trevor Horgan, 2nd Tina Murphy.

Lightweight Hunter; 1st Clare O’Rourke, 2nd Frank O’Donovan.

Small Hunter; 1st Aiden Kennedy, 2nd Frank O’Donovan.

Champion Ridden Hunter; Trevor Horgan

Supreme Champion Horse; Trevor Horgan.

Pony Riding Classes;

Open 128cm; 1st Mae Murphy.

Open 138cm; 1st Emma Burchill, 2nd Lucy O’Donovan.

Open 148cm; 1st Elaine Crowley.

Open Lead Rein Class under 123cm. Rider u 8; 1st Stephanie Fleming, 2nd Caitlin Flynn.

First Year, First ridden, Child under 9;

Open First Ridden Class u123cm; 1st Paige O’Mahony, 2nd Adam O’Donovan.

Show Hunter Lead Rein, Rider u 8; 1st Stephanie Fleming, 2nd Enzo Rocca Houlihan.

Mini Championship; Stephanie Fleming, Reserve Champion; Enzo Rocca Houlihan.

Open Show Hunter u 133cm Rider u 14; 1st Niamh O’Reilly, 2nd Chloe O’Donovan.

Open Show Hunter u 143cm Rider u 17; 1st Andrea O’Driscoll, 2nd Eva Collins.

Open Show Hunter u 153cm Rider u 20; 1st Juliet O’Donoghue, 2nd Charlie O’Donoghue.

Pure Bred Connemara Ridden; 1st Alannah Prendergast, 2nd Nicola Sheahan.

Champion Ridden Pony; Emma Burchill, Reserve Champion; Niamh O’Reilly.

Family Pony Lead. Non IPS; 1st Andrea O’Driscoll, 2nd Eabha Collins.

LED PONIES

Show Pony 1, 2, & 3yr old; 1st John Dinneen, 2nd Rosemary Chambers.

Show Hunter Pony, 1, 2, & 3yr old; 1st Rosemary Chambers, 2nd Aidan Kennedy.

Show Pony Broodmare u 148cm; 1st Dermot Horgan, 2nd Jerry Moloney.

Young Stock Champion; John Dineen, Reserve Champion; Rosemary Chambers.

Connemara Pure Bred Led; 1st Martin O’Sullivan, 2nd Bee Sharan.

Welsh, Section A;

Welsh, Section B; 1st Saoirse Keohane, 2nd Zara Herlihy.

Welsh, Part Bred; 1st John Dineen, 2nd Rosemary Chambers.

Miniature/Shetland Pony 1, 2, & 3yr old; 1st Patrick Jones.

Miniature/Shetland Pony 4yt old & over; 1st Nicola Sheahan, 2nd Joey Williamson.

Champion Led Pony; Martin O’Sullivan, Reserve Champion; Saoirse Keohane.

Donkey Class: 1st Joey Williamson.

Driving Class, road car; 1st Margie Hadden, 2nd Junior Williamson.

Driving Class open; Margie Hadden, 2nd Eoin Williamson.

Supreme Pony Champion: Emma Burchill.