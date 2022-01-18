Residents are angry over regularity of water breaks outages

FED-UP residents in a Dunmanway housing estate are calling for urgent action to tackle the almost-weekly interruptions to their water supply.

The frustration of residents from Shanagarry Heights was highlighted by Cllr Deirdre Kelly at last week’s meeting of the West Cork Municipal District. She said that for the past six to eight weeks, the water has cut off, unannounced.

‘The residents haven’t received any prior notice about this happening and there seems to be always something wrong,’ added Cllr Kelly.

She said the water was even off while she was addressing the meeting on a recent Friday morning and was not expected to return until 2pm.

‘Is there any way that something can be done, or that the Council can do something?’ she asked. ‘It’s not fair on these residents. It seems to be the same area every time and was happening once a month during the summer and no one can give me an answer as to why it’s happening in this area.’

Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) said he was getting the same complaints from residents in Shanagarry Heights and was told they are probably victims of their location, because whenever there is a disruption to water in the town, it’s the furthest out and highest up who are the last to get it.

‘Any hiccups and it’s the highest estates that get it, and it’s very upsetting for these families when they don’t have water,’ said Cllr Hurley.

Senior executive officer Mac Dara O h-Icí said that they would write to Irish Water about the problem.

At the same meeting, Cllr Hurley sought an update on the proposed works in Chapel Street in Dunmanway for the flood preventive measures.

Senior executive engineer John Ahern said tenders for the works were received before Christmas and a report is being prepared which will take two weeks to complete.

‘This is necessary as there are multiple funding sources being sought for this project, with Irish Water also involved, and hopefully when the tender report is done, we can get moving on it,’ he said.