Replica guns were only for history event, says defendant

A CORK city man who attended a commemorative event at Ahiohill dressed in old style military clothes carrying a replica revolver and rifle has received a three-year conditional discharge for the offence.

At Bandon District Court, Anthony Walsh (58) of 25 Carrigmore Park, Ballinlough, Cork city contested two charges of possessing two realistic imitation firearms in a public place.

Det Gda Colin O’Mahony of Bandon Garda Station said he was on duty on December 4th, 2022 when he and his colleague, Sgt Mick Lyons, received a request for assistance at Ahiohill, Enniskeane.

‘A centenary commemorative event for Dick Barrett was taking place there, where former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was delivering a graveside oration. On arrival at 1.10pm we observed four men outside the gates of the church,’ said Det Gda

O’Mahony.

‘The defendant was in old style re-enactment dress and was carrying a rifle and an ammunition belt with cannisters and a suspected revolver tucked into his belt.’

Det Gda O’Mahony spoke to all four men and said they didn’t provide any information to him as to why they were there.

‘They had a stall set up outside with leaflets and brochures. I also spoke with committee members. There was a tense atmosphere at the scene due to the defendant carrying arms outside the church. He was causing discomfort to the members of the public.’

He said he requested the four men to leave the area. The defendant handed over the suspected weapons without difficulty. These were later sent to the ballistics section in Dublin for examination.

The court heard that on May 30th last, Mr Walsh met gardaí by appointment at Anglesea Street Garda Station. He told Det Gda O’Mahony that he is a member of the Cork Brigade Re-enactment Group and was in Ahiohill to visit Dick Barrett’s grave. He accepted that weapons looked real to any onlooker but he wasn’t there to threaten anyone.

Solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client fully cooperated with gardaí, handed over the imitation weapons, and left the scene when requested to do so.

Giving evidence, Mr Walsh said his group is not affiliated with any political party and that they try to educate people on what happened in Irish history. He said he co-operated fully with the gardaí and went to his car and removed some items to hand over to them.

‘I was there that day in my capacity to lay a wreath in respect of a man who died,’ said Mr Walsh.

Judge James McNulty said these were very good imitation firearms and said Mr Walsh had no reasonable excuse to have them in a public place on that date and found the case against him proven.

The judge discharged him from attending court for three years in his own bond of €100 with no probation service supervision.

‘As well as keeping the peace and being of good behaviour and committing no offences, I direct that for his attendance at other commemorations he should notify the organisers as a courtesy to say that they intend to attend,’ said Judge McNulty.

He also directed that in future they erect a sign on a table at any events letting the public know that it is an Irish military history group that has memorabilia including imitation firearms.

‘People will know then why they are there,’ said the judge, who also directed that the seized imitation firearms be returned to Mr Walsh.