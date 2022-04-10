Remember the big picture

AS the war in Ukraine rages on, we have taken our eye off the greater threat to the entire planet: climate change. The debate over the future of Earth was very focused in the months prior to Covid, but then the deadly virus took us in a different direction, as we battled a very clear and present danger.

In recent months, Russia’s vicious assault on its near neighbour again took our minds off the bigger picture. But the report published this week by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reminded us, in stark black and white, that the problem hasn’t gone away, you know. It stated that without a substantial and immediate change in our habits, we are heading for imminent disaster. Such issues as the dominance of Covid and savage despots might not matter if there is no planet for them to dominate.