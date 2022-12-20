Relief for Bandon properties protected by flood scheme

THE completion of the €30.5m Bandon Flood Relief Scheme will protect almost 400 local homes and businesses, attendees heard at Bandon Town Hall last week.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan TD was in Bandon to unveil a plaque to mark the completion of the scheme.

‘I know the town of Bandon. I have a lot of family connection here, and I have seen the devastating impact that flooding has had on the town over the last decade. I know what this scheme means to the people of the town,’ said Mr O’Donovan.

‘I have spoken with residents and local business owners who have seen homes or businesses lost to recent floods and I know the damage these floods have done to the wider community.’

He added that the OPW commitment to the scheme doesn’t end now and they will remain wholly committed to the ongoing maintenance of the scheme.

Local businessman Eddie Goggin has welcomed the completion of the scheme and said that it ensures 392 properties in the town are now protected from potential flooding, almost 180 of which are family homes. The town has been prone to flooding for years and one of the big floods to affect the town was in 2009.

The multi-million euro flood scheme was awarded to contractors Will Bros, while Byrne Looby acted as consultants for the project, which was delivered by the OPW in partnership with Cork County Council.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the the Bandon Flood Relief Scheme demonstrates the wide-ranging, positive impact these schemes have on communities.

‘The immeasurable benefits have a very real impact on people’s lives by reducing the worry and stress caused by living in a flood-prone location,’ said Mr Lucey.