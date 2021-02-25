Relationship-based care: the foundation on which Home Instead is built

Home Instead is Ireland’s largest private home care provider. It was the first home care organisation in Ireland to become a ‘preferred provider’ for the HSE’s Home Support Services, and the first to have a contract with them for the provision of complex ‘Enhanced Home Care Services’.

‘At the heart of every service, is a person who wants to be cared for, in the comfort of their own home, in the best way possible,’ says Deirdre Murray, Managing Director at Home Instead Cork South.

‘Home Instead achieves this through building a strong relationship between the client, their family and the CAREGivers, enabling them to stay independent and live at home for longer than would otherwise be possible.

‘These relationships are also supported by an extensive professional back office team – we have dedicated Care Managers looking after clients and overseeing their care plans all around the south and west of Cork,’ Deirdre says.

Peace of mind

Through a detailed and personal consultation process, the best care plan is offered by Home Instead.

Care plans are flexible and can be changed as the needs of the clients change.

Those who deliver the care services, CAREGivers, are fully trained, Garda-vetted, insured, and typically work locally in their own community.

Home Instead can also provide a Live-in Care service, where a CAREGiver lives with the client, providing continuity of care and companionship in time of need.

This not only gives our clients peace of mind, but it also allows the family to feel at ease, knowing that a trusted, professional CAREGiver is helping their loved one at home.

The State’s Home Care Tax Relief Scheme allows family members to claim tax relief on the cost of their care, at their marginal rate of tax.

Home Instead can also deliver Home Support Services on behalf of the HSE.

Or you can choose to supplement the HSE Home Support Service with additional private care services which are also provided by Home Instead.

Local job opportunities

As the company provides care in local communities in West Cork, it also provides job opportunities in those local communities too.

‘We are currently looking for people to join our fantastic team, and we have a number of open roles in Bandon and Clonakilty,’ says Deirdre.

‘There are a range of opportunities available, including full-time and part-time, with competitive pay rates including premium rates on Saturday and Sundays. The hours are flexible, so you can work based on your lifestyle and your needs, with days, nights or weekend work available.

‘Whether you have experience working in a caregiving role, or you are new to it but want to help people live happy lives at home, there is a role available to suit your needs,’ Deirdre adds.

Quality and standards

Continuous professional development is offered, as well as 1:1 support through a team of supervisors.

Everyone from professional carers and student nurses to retirees are welcome to apply – the most important quality the company looks for is a kind and caring heart – someone who wants to help enhance the lives of ageing adults and their families.

The company is ISO 9001:2008 Health Mark approved – this globally recognised standard gives clients and staff alike the confidence that Home Instead adheres to the highest of standards in all everything it does. Home Instead’s care team supports clients all over Cork City and County.

To find out more about our relationship-based care services or to join our wonderful team, call 021 500 2190, email [email protected] or visit HomeInstead.ie/CorkSouth.