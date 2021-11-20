News

READY FOR ROAD Corney and Gearóid gear up for rally

November 20th, 2021 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Corney Buckley, IFA rural development chairman for West Cork, and his grandson Gearóid, met the IFA president Tim Cullinan  in Bantry on Monday, ahead of travelling to Dublin for the organisation’s rally this Sunday. The theme of the rally, which has been scaled down from a family day to a tractor-only protest due to Covid numbers, is  ’Save Irish Farming.’  (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)

