Corney Buckley, IFA rural development chairman for West Cork, and his grandson Gearóid, met the IFA president Tim Cullinan in Bantry on Monday, ahead of travelling to Dublin for the organisation’s rally this Sunday. The theme of the rally, which has been scaled down from a family day to a tractor-only protest due to Covid numbers, is ’Save Irish Farming.’ (Photo: Karlis Dzjamko)
READY FOR ROAD Corney and Gearóid gear up for rally
November 20th, 2021 8:00 PM
