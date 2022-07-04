Reader’s Picture of the Week

Leanne Whitfield-King captured this amusing photo of the last of six baby blue tits to fly the nest after their mother built a home in a wall mounted
metal ashtray at the Hideaway Caravan Park in Skibbereen.
News
Jul, 2022
Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.