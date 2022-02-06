READER’S PICTURE OF THE WEEK

Brendan Murphy from Harrow in the UK took this lovely shot of the mist clearing in the morning over the harbour in Leap.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.