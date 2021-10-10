Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.
READER’S PICTURE OF THE WEEK
October 10th, 2021 12:00 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
News
6 hours ago
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms.
News
14 hours ago
PICTURE GALLERY: Recent West Cork charity events
Recommended
St Mary's hurlers are back in the Carbery junior A hurling final
Life
1 hour ago
Your Mental Health: Clutter can mess with mental health
Sport
3 hours ago