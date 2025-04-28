Southern Star Ltd. logo
April 28th, 2025 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Reader’s Picture of the Week Image
The blackthorn in bloom, captured in its glory by Skibbereen's Daniel O'Driscoll.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number. 

*****

