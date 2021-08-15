Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.
READER’S PICTURE OF THE WEEK
August 15th, 2021 12:00 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
News
5 hours ago
NOT NAPPY CAMPERS Dirty dumpers
News
18 hours ago
Warning signs ignored by swimmers at Long Strand
News
19 hours ago
A well-deserved retirement for paramedic Liam
Recommended
Covid-19; Sunday 1,758 new cases
Pitting parishes against each other the only way to meet our carbon targets!
Sport
1 hour ago