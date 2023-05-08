Reader’s Picture of the Week

News

May 8th, 2023

Ryan De La Cour from Ballyvolane spotted these two breeding Peregrine Falcons on top of Clonakility Parish Church recently.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number. 

