Reader’s Picture of the Week

This female stonechat was happy in the rain in Castlefreke recently, when spotted by Rita Eaton.
Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.
Second homeowner received bill of over €2,000 for gorse fires emergency call
The death of Margaret Dunne 100 years ago: murdered in cold blood
White powder on man’s nostrils in filling station
Veering West
Apr, 2023