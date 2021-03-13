Re-located Pat heads up new podcast

LUDGATE Hub Skibbereen, Ireland’s first rural 1GB hub, has launched their first six-part podcast series.

The Ludgate Podcast will feature conversations with Lord David Puttnam, Anne O’Leary of Vodafone, Kevin Buckley co-founder of Spearline, Adam Walsh general manager of JJ Fields, Grainne Dwyer of Stori Creative, award-winning film producer Colin Hickey and Ronan Brady of Escape Boats, plus Grainne O’Keeffe Ludgate’s chief executive.

Daragh Whooley, business expansion lead with Ludgate has been working behind the scenes on the series since November and said: ‘This is an exciting new venture for Ludgate and I am delighted to be part of it. Season one gives listeners an insight into what it is about West Cork that appeals to each of our contributors and why? A small insight into their personal and work lives and also their passion for community and connection to the Ludgate movement.’

Pat Culhane is guest facilitator on season one. He relocated from Dublin to West Cork last summer, and said working with the team in Ludgate to facilitate this podcast has allowed him to build a number of positive relationships.

‘As a PhD candidate in my spare time, I have used the Ludgate facilities to study in recent years, while visiting family in West Cork. I have always held the belief that the Ludgate movement can act as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, learning and innovation and, more importantly, to generate social and financial capital in West Cork and in the greater southwest region. My hope is that the podcast will let many see the Ludgate for more than just a remote working facility. It’s a social movement that changes livelihoods and lives for the better in a variety of ways.’

The podcast is on Spotify, Soundcloud and Buzzsprout. See ludgate.ie/ludgate-podcast/ to find out more.

http://ludgate.ie/ludgate-pod-cast/