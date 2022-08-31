Rapist and murderer accused of using false name on Tinder is remanded

THE case against a 38-year-old Ballincollig man charged with breaching the Sex Offenders Act 2001 has been adjourned to the September 7th sitting of Macroom District Court.

Judge Colm Roberts at Clonakilty District Court adjourned the case against Ian Horgan – who had previously listed among his addresses The Hermitage in Macroom; Byrne Avenue, Prospect in Limerick City; as well as ‘no current address’ – to Macroom ‘for a plea, or to fix a date for hearing.’

The accused, a convicted rapist and killer, is charged with breaching the Sex Offenders Act by setting up a profile on the online dating app Tinder using a false name.

That offence is alleged to have occurred on a date unknown between May 24th 2021 and May 31st 2021.

In addition, the accused is charged with failing to notify An Garda Siochana of a change in his home address on a date unknown between April 1st 2022 and April 8th 2022.

Ian Horgan’s solicitor Sean Cahill, who is based in Macroom, was not present in court for the remand application, but Conrad Murphy of Collins Brooks and Associates acted on his behalf.

The accused was in custody when the case was called at Clonakilty District Court, and the remand application – made by Sgt Trish O’Sullivan for the State – was made ‘on consent.’