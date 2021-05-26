Rallying to the cause; Suspended jail sentence for refusing to wear mask; Norton's first novel to be filmed in West Cork; Fintan & Paul show total dominance; Conor Hourihane is going to Wembley; Dealing with 're-entry anxiety'

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Fishing trawler owners from West Cork were among the flotilla which gathered for a major rally in Cork city on Wednesday

• Cork County Council has published its draft development plan for West Cork

• Woman gets suspended jail sentence for refusing to wear mask

• Report shows Cork losing out badly on funding

• Norton's first novel to be filmed in West Cork for ITV series

In Sport:

• Fintan & Paul show total dominance

• Cork footballers' league hopes alive

• Sprinter Joan Healy on her injury woes

• Conor Hourihane is going to Wembley

In Life & Community:

• Therapist Linda Hamilton gives tips on dealing with 're-entry anxiety'

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 27th