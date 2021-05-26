News

Rallying to the cause; Suspended jail sentence for refusing to wear mask; Norton's first novel to be filmed in West Cork; Fintan & Paul show total dominance; Conor Hourihane is going to Wembley; Dealing with 're-entry anxiety'

May 26th, 2021 8:17 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Fishing trawler owners from West Cork were among the flotilla which gathered for a major rally in Cork city on Wednesday
• Cork County Council has published its draft development plan for West Cork
• Woman gets suspended jail sentence for refusing to wear mask
• Report shows Cork losing out badly on funding
• Norton's first novel to be filmed in West Cork for ITV series

In Sport:

• Fintan & Paul show total dominance
• Cork footballers' league hopes alive
• Sprinter Joan Healy on her injury woes
• Conor Hourihane is going to Wembley

In Life & Community:

• Therapist Linda Hamilton gives tips on dealing with 're-entry anxiety'

