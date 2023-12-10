Radio presenter to host West Cork business awards

RADIO presenter and PR executive Jonathan Healy, known for his presenting work with Newstalk, Sky News, RTÉ, and Cork’s Red- FM, has been announced as host of this year’s Southern Star ‘West Cork Business and Tourism Awards’ which are run in conjunction with Carbery.

The gala awards lunch will take place at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen on Friday February 2nd, where business in West Cork will be celebrated and winners across eight categories will be honoured.

With over 25 years of experience in Irish broadcasting, Jonathan Healy, a managing partner at Healy Communications in Cork city, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Healy’s diverse career spans thousands of interviews with prominent figures across various sectors. Beyond broadcasting, he is also involved with charitable causes, and is voluntary chairman of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

A total of 26 finalists attended an awards ‘pitch night’, sponsored by Office Master at the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen on Tuesday 5th December, where each business presented a short pitch to impress on the judges why they should win their respective categories.

The 2023 Southern Star West Cork Business and Tourism Awards honour outstanding contributions to the region’s business and tourism sectors, recognising innovation and excellence.