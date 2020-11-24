Rachael’s holiday cover a major hit with Coca-Cola

GLANDORE pianist Rachael O’Donovan, whose Covid covers of well-known songs and theme tunes, went viral over the pandemic, has garnered yet another major fan.

Having already grabbed the attention of superstar DJ Tiesto with her cover of the Dutch DJ’s version of Adagio for Strings, now she has another ‘superstar’ fan – Coca-Cola.

Earlier this week Rachael tweeted her version of the music for the ‘holidays are coming’ Christmas ad from the world’s top drinks brand. And the next day Coca-Cola replied to it, with the comment: ‘Thanks for being a Coca-Cola fan! We love seeing your video (legal said we can’t use it). We appreciate you sharing the love!’

Rachael teaches at Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin and told The Southern Star in April that she has been overwhelmed by the public response to the videos during her initial 30-day music challenge.

‘I saw a post online about the challenge and said I would do it to keep busy while at home here in Glandore and it’s been amazing so far,’ said Rachael.

Rachael even did a one-off commission for The Southern Star to accompany our July podcast interview with actress Carol Drinkwater who played Helen Herriott in the iconic All Creatures Great and Small TV show. She performed a spectacular version of the theme tune, which can be found by searching ‘Carol Drinkwater’ on southernstar.ie.

She took a break when restrictions were eased but recently returned to the piano with a call-out for requests, and kicked off with Riverdance. She followed it up with her version of Enya’s Orinoco Flow, which can be seen on the next Southern Star Coronavirus Podcast, out Monday 23rd, at southernstar.ie/covid19