PODCAST: Abi O'Callaghan Platt - the West Cork woman taking plastic out of your period

--

This week’s podcast interview is with a West Cork environmentalist who is leading a national campaign to curb the single use plastic pollution that's generated from disposable period products.

And Abi O'Callaghan Platt, from Courtmacsherry, also shares some tips on how to make your Christmas a green one. She chats to Southern Star Life & Community Editor Emma Connolly.

PLUS News editor, Siobhan Cronin takes a brief look at this week’s newspaper and we also have a new video from local pianist Rachael O’Donovan.