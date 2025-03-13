Pupils’ award-winning Beara film for festival

AN awarding-winning short film made by students from Scoil Phobail Beara in conjunction with Beara UBU Youth Project and Foróige will be screened at the 16th First Cut Youth Film Festival in Youghal this weekend.

‘Spellcheck’ won an award at the First Cut Youth Film Festival (FCYF) gala in November, and it will be one of 200 films to be screened at the festival, which showcases works that have been created by young people aged between 12 and 25 years of age.

The festival runs until Sunday March 8th at the majestic Regal Cinema and Mall Arts Centre in Youghal.

Their film was made as part of the Cork Young Filmmakers two-day workshops, which took place in the Cork College of FET at the Castletownbere Centre.

The students first had to brainstorm for ideas before attending a hands-on workshop with Max Le Cain and Chris Hurley. Post production and editing then took place the day after.

‘This festival is a platform for young voices to shine, fostering creativity and connection within our community,’ said festival director Mary McGrath.

‘Working with these amazing people makes it possible to create a very special event; a vibrant space to gather, learn, share and be inspired by the bold visions of tomorrow’s storytellers and filmmakers.’

As part of the Festival’s open call, over a dozen schools from all over Ireland will screen short films of all genres. In addition to this, 50 Cork-based primary and secondary schools will screen films during the festival as part of the Cork Young Filmmakers Programme and special First Cut animation and Irish language initiatives.

The special guest for this year’s festival is Cork director Brendan Canty, who just last week won an award at the renowned Berlin Film Festival for his debut feature film, ‘Christy’, which was shot in Cork.

Brendan won the Grand Prix in the Berlinale’s youth-focused ‘Generation 14plus’ section.

See firstcutfilmfestival.com for more details.