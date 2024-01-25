Public meetings being on greenway projects

THE first phase of a €3.8m West Cork Greenway and a €2.6m South Cork Greenway will be the subject of a series of public consultation sessions to be held in Skibbereen, Schull, Bandon, and Kinsale shortly.

As part of a roads presentation at the Western Division Committee on Monday, engineer Sean Callery outlined how the Crossbarry to Clonakilty scheme is awaiting Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) approval to award a contract, while a consultant has already been appointed for phase one of the Skibbereen sections, all of which are part of the West Cork Greenway from Cork to Schull.

Elected members of both the West Cork Municipal District and the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District were briefed at the divisional meeting on Monday and the dates for four public consultations were announced.

The first consultation will take place between 2pm and 7.30pm at the Schull Harbour Hotel in Schull on Tuesday January 30th, while from 2pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday January 31st, members of the public can attend a consultation gathering at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

Maps and documents relating to the West Cork sections of the project will be on display and members of the team working on the project will be available to discuss queries or concerns people may have.

Meanwhile, Sean Callery confirmed that consultants for the concept and feasibility phase of the South Cork Greenway from Cork to Kinsale have commenced phase one. Two public consultations for this project have been arranged.

The first will take place at The Viaduct on the Old Bandon Road on Wednesday, February 7th (2pm-8pm), while Kinsale Library will be the venue – 2pm-8pm – on Thursday, February 8th.