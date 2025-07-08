Public consultation opens on Cork to Kinsale Greenway route

Cork County Council is inviting submissions from members of the public in the third public consultation for the Cork to Kinsale Greenway in order to display and present the emerging preferred route and invite feedback.

The project, funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Greenway programme, aims to provide a walking and cycling route between Cork city and Kinsale, and a link to future greenways in West Cork.

The project is currently nearing completion of the Option Selection process.

In Autumn 2024, the second public consultation was held, which presented the Route Corridor options that had been identified, and the third non-statutory public consultation is now live.

Submissions are welcomed from all interested parties via the project website www.corkkinsalegreenway.ie up to the deadline of August 15th.

There will also be three in-person public consultation events where members of the public are invited to view the emerging preferred route corridor, meet the project team and provide feedback.

Public events will take place from 2pm until 8pm at Riverstick Community Centre (Tuesday July 8th), Acton’s Hotel, Kinsale (Tuesday July 15th), and Viaduct restaurant and bar, Old Bandon Road (Tuesday July 22nd).

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said: ‘This is a significant project that aims to provide a sustainable, accessible, safe and attractive Greenway for locals and visitors to travel between two important destinations.

‘Identifying the emerging preferred route corridor is a major milestone in the progression of the project. I encourage landowners within the corridor to participate in this public consultation, it is important to meet with the project team and express your views on the greenway.’